ExxonMobil plans emergency response training

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge have announced the refinery will be conducting an emergency response training Thursday, Feb. 17.

Residents living in the area should be advised.

Today, 2/17, the Refinery will be conducting emergency response training. Neighbors near the facility may notice an increase in associated activity & noise level. This is a part of the training to ensure awareness of safety protocol. Your safety remains our top priority. — ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (@ExxonMobilBRA) February 17, 2022

Exxon says neighbors near the facility may notice an increased activity and noise level.

Officials did not give an exact time on when the emergency response training would take place but Exxon says safety remains a top priority.

