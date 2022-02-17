Ask the Expert
ExxonMobil plans emergency response training

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge have announced the refinery will be conducting an emergency response training Thursday, Feb. 17.

Residents living in the area should be advised.

Exxon says neighbors near the facility may notice an increased activity and noise level.

Officials did not give an exact time on when the emergency response training would take place but Exxon says safety remains a top priority.

