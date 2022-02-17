Dudley DeBosier helping Mulkey pack the PMAC for matchup against No. 17 Florida

Ask the Expert
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dudley DeBosier is helping LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey pack the PMAC for their top 20 match up against No. 17 Florida on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m.

As an official partner of LSU Athletics Dudley DeBosier has purchased 444 tickets for the upcoming game against the Gators. Fans can visit their Baton Rouge office at 1075 Government Street to pick up two free tickets and two free LSU shirts to wear to the game as well. Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis during regular business hours until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

Including Thursday’s game LSU has four games left and can finish in second place in the SEC and they are in position to finish as a Top-16 seed for the NCAA Tournament that would allow them to host the first two rounds of the tournament at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

