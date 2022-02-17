Deputies investigating body found in vehicle near Slaughter

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - A body was found inside a vehicle near Slaughter early Thursday morning, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis tells WAFB.

The sheriff says deputies made the discovery around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 near the intersection of LA 955 and LA 412.

Travis says the case is being investigated as a homicide and his detectives are working with Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-683-5459. Travis says callers can remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

