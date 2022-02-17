Denham Springs man accused of stealing checks in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they have arrested a Denham Springs man who is accused of stealing checks in Iberville Parish.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says detectives arrested Levi Michelli, of Denham Springs, Tuesday on four counts of monetary instrument abuse.

Levi Michelli (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

“It is believed that Michelli fraudulently obtained these checks after the account holders had issued checks for payment. Michelle then altered the payee for the purpose of cashing those checks,” Stassi says.

The sheriff says more charges are expected to be filed against Michelli due to the number of checks that were found in his possession.

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office say this photo is of all of the checks they seized that were stolen by Levi Michelli. (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

