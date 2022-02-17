Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Authorities searching for suspect wanted for second degree murder

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a suspect wanted for second degree murder.

According to the report, authorities are looking for 21-year-old James Douglas.

James Douglas
James Douglas(BRPD)

Douglas shot and killed Charlton Henry on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Super 8 Motel on Rieger Road in Baton Rouge, the report goes on to say.

BRPD is warning the public that Douglas is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know Douglas whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 17
LIVE RADAR: Storm threat ending Thursday evening; Much cooler on Friday
Ernesto Alonso (Source: WAFB)
Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of murdering elderly couple in 2015
Donovan Jones
Zachary police looking for man missing since Wednesday
Omicron sub variant
Omicron sub variant
BRCC Spring 2022 job fair
BRCC Spring 2022 job fair