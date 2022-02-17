CRIME STOPPERS: Authorities searching for suspect wanted for second degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a suspect wanted for second degree murder.

According to the report, authorities are looking for 21-year-old James Douglas.

James Douglas (BRPD)

Douglas shot and killed Charlton Henry on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Super 8 Motel on Rieger Road in Baton Rouge, the report goes on to say.

BRPD is warning the public that Douglas is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know Douglas whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

