BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway on North Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 2705 North Street, according to officials.

Police said a man in the Ancona’s Stop and Save parking lot was shot in the back.

The coroner’s office has been called, and Chief Paul Murphy has been notified, according to BRPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

