Bicyclist killed in Ascension Parish Crash

GONZALES, La. – Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on LA Highway 429 in Ascension Parish shortly before 12:00 a.m. on February 17, 2022.

The crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Cornell Nash of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Nash was traveling west in the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 429 on his bicycle. At the same time, a 2006 Nissan Xterra traveling east on LA Hwy 429 behind Nash. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the bicycle.

Nash sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Nash and the driver of the Nissan for analysis.

