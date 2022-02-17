CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted in connection with motel murder now in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man wanted by authorities in connection with a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge motel has been taken into custody, Crime Stoppers reported.

Authorities said James Douglas, 21, was arrested by the US Marshal’s Task Force on Thursday, March 3.

James Douglas (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed Charlton Henry at the Super 8 Motel on Rieger Road in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 12.

