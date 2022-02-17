5 Texas Christian school staff members arrested, charged with failure to report alleged sexual assault

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - According to court documents, five administrators at Midland Christian School were arrested Wednesday and charged with failing to report an incident with the intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The arrests included Superintendent Jared Lee, Principal of the Secondary School Dana Ellis, Vice Principal of the Secondary School Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Greg McClendon and head baseball coach Barry Russell, KOSA reported.

According to the arrest affidavits for all five faculty members, on or about Jan. 20, a student-athlete was sexually assaulted with a baseball bat in a locker room.

The court documents said the coaches and administrators knew about the sexual assault and were instructed to investigate on their own without contacting law enforcement.

On Jan. 28, Midland police were made aware of a possible sexual assault at the school.

Police interviewed the victim on Feb. 11. According to the court documents, investigators also went to the school on Feb. 11 to talk to the superintendent, who was out of the office.

Instead, police spoke with the principal of the secondary school, who told them she was aware an incident was documented but could not provide any documents to police.

On Monday, Lee called investigators and, according to the affidavit, refused to answer any questions and requested police obtain a search warrant.

Later that day, the police was able to search Midland Christian School with a warrant and found documentation of the assault that was created on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12.

In the affidavit, police also reported finding emails between the staff, administrators and initial complaints that allege the faculty members refused to report the assault.

On Wednesday, arrest warrants were issued for all five coaches and administrators.

In a statement to KOSA regarding the arrests, Midland Christian described the incident as “an alleged hazing incident.” They also said, in part that “school officials have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and their investigation. ... The physical, spiritual, and emotional safety of our students is the most important responsibility we bear as educators and one we take seriously.”

