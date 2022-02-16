Undercover investigation at St. Francisville bar leads to drug dealing arrests

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested on drug dealing charges after a months-long undercover investigation at St. Francisville bar, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they launched an investigation after receiving several complaints about drug dealing at an area bar.

“Several months ago, we began receiving calls from citizens telling us that illegal drugs, including methamphetamines, were being distributed at a local establishment. Our investigation confirmed those suspicions and these arrests are a result of that investigation,” West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian L. Spillman.

Authorities say Mark McEachern, 38, of St. Francisville, and Leonard Cavalier, Jr., 24, also of St. Francisville, were arrested as a result of the undercover investigation.

McEachern was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on charges of distribution of schedule I cds (marijuana), distribution of schedule II cds (Adderall); and two counts of distribution of schedule II cds (methamphetamine).

Cavalier was booked on two counts of distribution of schedule II cds (methamphetamine).

