Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Undercover investigation at St. Francisville bar leads to drug dealing arrests

(WDAM)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested on drug dealing charges after a months-long undercover investigation at St. Francisville bar, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they launched an investigation after receiving several complaints about drug dealing at an area bar.

“Several months ago, we began receiving calls from citizens telling us that illegal drugs, including methamphetamines, were being distributed at a local establishment. Our investigation confirmed those suspicions and these arrests are a result of that investigation,” West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian L. Spillman.

Authorities say Mark McEachern, 38, of St. Francisville, and Leonard Cavalier, Jr., 24, also of St. Francisville, were arrested as a result of the undercover investigation.

McEachern was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on charges of distribution of schedule I cds (marijuana), distribution of schedule II cds (Adderall); and two counts of distribution of schedule II cds (methamphetamine).

Cavalier was booked on two counts of distribution of schedule II cds (methamphetamine).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

INVESTIGATORS: Defective Part One
Mardi Gras Parade
LDH does not expect spike in COVID after Mardi Gras, recommends masking if in crowds
Statewide burn ban
Fire in Livingston that caused a school to be evacuated
14-year-old arrested
Website reports a 14-year-old girl after she attempts to hire a hitman to kill ex-boyfriend