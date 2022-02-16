Authorities searching for masked gunmen accused of robbing pizza delivery driver

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two masked gunmen that robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint on the evening of February 8, 2022 on Parker Boulevard in Hammond, La.

According to TPSO, the perpetrators fled on foot with $62 in cash as well as the food that they ordered. The driver was not injured.

The wanted subjects are described below:

One unknown black male around 15-16 years old, approximately 5′1 last seen wearing a red hoodie and stone washed pants and one unknown black male around 15-16 years of age, approximately 6′0.

Hammond Police Chief Jimmy Travis asks if you have any information on this case or the identity of these two subjects to please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.

