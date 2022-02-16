Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

State health officials release new quarantine guidance for K-12 schools

Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 quarantine...
Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for K-12 schools.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health have released new quarantine guidelines for K-12 schools to follow. According to a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 15, the new protocols come after a reported increase in absences and have been suggested in an effort to keep both students and educators in the classroom.

OPTION 1:

Option 1 is the safest and follows current CDC Guidelines. All close contacts should quarantine at home for 10 days. Should a close contact test positive, see isolation guidance.

OPTION 2:

Option 2 is considered a safer option, and requires close contacts to quarantine at home for 5 days. If they remain asymptomatic, they can return to the childcare center on day 6 with a negative COVID-19 test administered no earlier than day 5. A second COVID-19 test should be administered between days 7-10.

OPTION 3:

Option 3 is an acceptable option and allows for close contacts to NOT quarantine if they remain asymptomatic and have negative COVID-19 tests administered four times over 10 days. Two tests should be administered during days 0-5 following the last point of contact and two tests should be administered during days 6-10.

To see the full list of guidelines, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

While new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are down, deaths from the virus are...
Progress on COVID not enough to stop masking, health experts say
The Brews for Bruisers Fundraiser is happening Saturday, Feb. 19 at Tin Roof Brewery in Baton...
Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation looking to spread awareness at upcoming fundraiser
Mardi Gras Parade
LDH does not expect spike in COVID after Mardi Gras, recommends masking if in crowds
Big Brown and UPS partner to donate PPE to EBR Schools
Big Brown and UPS partner to donate PPE to EBR Schools