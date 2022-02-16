Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Recent crime wave forcing travelers to reconsider plans ahead of Mardi Gras

New Orleans and Mardi Gras are synonymous with one another, but that's not enough to convince some people to travel to the Big Easy.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans and Mardi Gras are synonymous with one another, but that’s not enough to convince some people to travel to the Big Easy.

“New Orleans I’ve heard some horror stories from people firsthand telling me about people’s cars being broken into, just crime left and right. So, I don’t feel super safe down there. So, I’m going to stay in Baton Rouge where I feel more familiar with my surroundings,” said Courtney Tucker, a Baton Rouge resident.

Crime in New Orleans is on an uptick, and experts fear this is only the beginning.

“We’re struggling to keep this under control,” said Dr. Peter Scharf.

Dr. Peter Scharf is a criminologist at LSU.

He said he understands why people are hesitant to travel from Baton Rouge to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

On top of a record number of shootings and killings in 2021, he said carjackings are a huge problem. NOPD has reported 66 so far in 2022.

“Carjackings are up 474% compared to 2019,” said Scharf.

However, Scharf said if you can consider the number of people that live and visit the city, the chances you could get hurt are slim.

“The chance of being the victim of an intentional shooting or an inadvertent accidental shooting is pretty small,” said Scharf.

Dr. Scharf said you should stay vigilant if you decide to travel, or choose to celebrate in the Capital Region.

He said no matter what you do, always have a plan.

“Should you go to Mardi Gras? Of course, come to Mardi Gras. Spend your money, but again, you have to be very vigilant about your surroundings,” said Scharf.

“Stay in groups. If you have to go to the bathroom, take somebody with you. Don’t carry large amounts of cash on you, don’t leave your car unlocked, or leave valuables in the car. Just basic things anytime you’re in a big city of some precautions you should take,” said Jennifer Bart, a Baton Rouge resident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Four Mardi Gras parades will run in Iberville Parish this season, and Sheriff Brett Stassi says...
‘Leave the B.S. at home.’ Iberville Parish officials issue stern warning to troublemakers ahead of Mardi Gras parades
'Leave the B-S at home.' Iberville Parish officials issue stern warning to troublemakers ahead...
'Leave the B-S at home.' Iberville Parish officials issue stern warning to troublemakers ahead of Ma
New Orleans and Mardi Gras are synonymous with one another, but that's not enough to convince...
Recent crime wave forcing travelers to reconsider plans ahead of Mardi Gras
BRPD arrests one in connection with shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct
BRPD arrests one in connection with shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct