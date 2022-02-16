Police responding to reported shooting on Paige Street
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say officers are responding to a reported shooting early Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting reportedly happened around 1:30 p..m. in the 5100 block of Paige Street, off of Plank Road.
Very few details are available at this time, but a police spokesperson says the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been notified.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
