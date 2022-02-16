Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is responding to reports of a person who went overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to USCG, a passenger went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel around 2:28 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16. It is unclear how the person ended up in the water.

An aircrew is en route to assist in rescue efforts.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15.

According to other passengers on board, the ship went into a holding pattern while they waited for Coast Guard crews.

In photos shared to Twitter and FOX 8, a life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)

The ship is expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

Dr. Stephen Finley, an LSU professor, speaks with WAFB's Tisha Powell about the university's...
New LSU department opens door to elevate students’ education on realities of Black experience
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 16
Isolated showers Wednesday; one or two strong storms Thursday
Shooting on Paige Street under investigation
Shooting on Paige Street under investigation
Detectives obtained a warrant for Mario Funez, 49, today and are now turning to the public for...
Deputies looking for man accused of sexual abuse of juvenile, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Darrell Cudd (bottom), James Lofton (top left), and Samuel Bankston (top right)are behind bars...
More arrests made in Livingston Parish for folks allegedly stealing copper cables from power lines