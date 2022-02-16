Ask the Expert
Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation looking to spread awareness at upcoming fundraiser

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of us love music, food and/or beer and you get to enjoy all of that at an upcoming event with the Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation.

The Brews for Bruisers Fundraiser is happening Saturday, Feb. 19 at Tin Roof Brewery in Baton Rouge.

Ashley Castello, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation said there are around 33,000 people living with hemophilia or a bleeding disorder in the United States. There are 600 families impacted in Louisiana.

You can visit their website www.lahemo.org to learn more or scan the QR code to purchase tickets.

The Brews for Bruisers Fundraiser is happening Saturday, Feb. 19 at Tin Roof Brewery in Baton Rouge.(Louisiana Hemophilia Foundation)

Ticket purchase open to the public. Must be 21+

