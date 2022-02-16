‘Leave the B.S. at home.’ Iberville Parish officials issue stern warning to troublemakers ahead of Mardi Gras parades

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Four Mardi Gras parades will run in Iberville Parish this season. And, Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi says his deputies are not going to let a few troublemakers ruin all the fun for everyone else.

On Monday evening, Feb. 14, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired called at an apartment complex on Tenant Road, sort of behind Plaquemine High.

“And, thankfully no one was hit,” said Sheriff Stassi.

This picture shows the bullet hole in the window.

Bullet holes in a window remain after shots were fired at an apartment complex on Tenant Road on Monday, Feb.15. (WAFB)

The rise in crime, especially among juveniles, on the west side of the river has Sheriff Stassi on alert.

“As we get ready for the parade season, we had received some information that there might be some gun-play involved in some of the parades. Some of the citizens of the parish had called me and asked me what our plan was, and what we were going to do. And, I just wanted to let the public know that we were going to have the manpower from the sheriff’s office, the city PD, for all 5 of the parades that we are involved in. Four in Iberville Parish and one in Pointe Coupee Parish that we’re going to assist in,” said Stassi.

The sheriff says no nonsense will be tolerated, especially when families want to celebrate Mardi Gras after a two-year absence because of COVID.

“I don’t want to be the sheriff who shuts down a parade. But, I want the citizens to know that this is not just a law enforcement problem. This is a community problem, and we need to make sure that we are aware of what’s going on. And, if you hear of something, let law enforcement know,” said Stassi.

He said there have been a few shootings at some of these Mardi Gras parades many years ago, and this time around, you’ll be seeing a lot more of his deputies on the parade route.

“Not everybody likes good law enforcement, some people like average law enforcement. But, we want to give them good law enforcement. And, sometimes we going to bump heads with the public, but we’re not going to allow these few troublemakers to ruin the fun of the rest of this community,” said Sheriff Stassi.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Iberville Parish Councilman Raheem Pierce.

“Leave the B.S. at home,” he said.

“What do you mean by that?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“The bullsh*t. The violence, the fighting, the shooting, leave all that at home,” said Councilman Pierce, District 6.

On Facebook, he posted, “If you don’t plan on spending the rest of your life at one of these places below, PLEASE BEHAVE.”

“If you don’t plan on living in Angola or Elayn Hunt Correctional Center for the rest of your life, do not come out here with that violence. You know we trying to have fun, hang with families, cook,” said Pierce.

“I hope that all these parades go out without a hitch. But, we going to have the manpower to take care of whatever happens,” said Sheriff Stassi.

