La. State Fire Marshal’s Office issues burn ban due to dry winter weather

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish firefighters had to put out a field fire that forced a school to evacuate. This happened because a man set some trash on fire in his yard.

Brush fire in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (WAFB)

An elderly man is being treated for serious burns after he lost control of a fire he started on his property to get rid of some trash. Livingston firefighters believe he didn’t know about the burn ban that went into effect Tuesday morning, Feb. 15 to prevent dangerous fires like this one. Not only was the man hurt trying to put the fire out, but because of the dry grass, flames spread across his pasture, moving quickly toward a nearby school.

“So, I go to get some boxes out of my vehicle, come back in, it’s getting worse. There’s kind of like debris flying around. So, I go to the back, and it’s a bigger fire than I expected. So, I was with our assistant director and immediately told her to evacuate the building,” explained Jessica Hood, who is the preschool and daycare director of Amite Christian Academy.

Luckily, everyone at the school got out safely. The elderly man who started the fire did have to go the hospital where he is being treated for third degree burns.

The scorched field just a few feet away from the playground highlights the need for everyone to take the burn ban seriously. Fire can be easily fueled by the dry grass after long periods without rain, and firefighters say a grass fire will take on a life of its own when the wind picks up.

“The prevailing winds that we are having can drive some of these fires almost an acre a minute. That’s how bad it could be. As well as endanger other people’s property, other people’s homes, but also endangers the lives of firefighters who have to respond,” said Chief Butch Browning with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

It’s why firefighters like Charlie Weaver and the fire marshal’s office are asking folks to abide by the burn ban.

“Well, I just want the public to remember we are busy. We are running a lot of calls on a normal bases just this department here. We run about 3,500 calls a year, and on top of that if we are running fields fires that’s just set because people are just trying to burn things off, or just really don’t care about the burn ban. That’s tightening up a lot of resources,” said Weaver, who is the assistant chief of Livingston Fire Protection District 5.

The burn ban will stay in effect for the next two weeks. BBQs or any fire for cooking does not apply to this ban.

