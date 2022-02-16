Isolated showers today, storms likely tomorrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moisture surging inland from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to a slight chance of showers by this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 16 (WAFB)

Otherwise, it will be a milder day compliments of a healthy southerly flow, with morning temps in the 50s giving way to afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will run about 20% from this afternoon right on into the overnight.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 16 (WAFB)

Thursday continues to be the primary focus of our forecast as our next cold front rolls through the region. Isolated showers will be possible to start the day, but t-storms are likely by mid to late afternoon in advance of the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 16 (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center made no significant changes to the severe weather outlook, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted north of Baton Rouge, and a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk posted for the metro area. Damaging winds are the primary concern, with an isolated tornado or hail not out of the question.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 16 (WAFB)

Rain amounts generally look to be manageable, coming in at an inch or less for most, but locally higher totals will be possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 16 (WAFB)

In the wake of the front, breezy and much cooler weather returns to close out the week. Friday morning will start out in the upper 30s, with highs only reaching the mid 50s. Some clouds are also likely to linger for much of the day on Friday.

A light freeze is possible by Saturday morning, but temperatures will gradually moderate through the remainder of the weekend. In fact, highs will climb into the low 70s on Sunday. Just about all weekend parades should stay dry, with just a slight chance of showers by Sunday night. But any parades on Friday and Saturday nights, like Artemis and Orion in Baton Rouge, will be rather cool

The extended forecast points toward a warmer pattern through the first half of next week, with good rain chances expected on Monday. The forecast becomes a bit less certain through the remainder of the week, but a few showers may continue to impact the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 16 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.