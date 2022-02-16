Gonzales prepares to host its 1st carnival parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The finishing touches are being put on the floats for the Krewe of Ascension Mambo’s first parade to roll through Gonzales this weekend. Organizers say they hope this becomes a yearly tradition.

With just two weeks left in the 2022 carnival season, people across south Louisiana are happy to spend their weekends on the side of the road trying to catch beads. This year, people who live in Gonzales are excited about their first Mardi Gras parade in town.

Krewe of Ascension Mambo President Joy McMeller said this parade is going to be a family-friendly affair.

“Any activity in Gonzales has always been family-oriented, so we’re trying to keep it that way, keep it positive, keep it going, that way people can feel welcome in coming to the event,” she said.

Throughout the year, the new krewe has been working hard to get the parade rolling.

“We have a lot of beautiful throw. These people have been sending pictures of their throws and people will really enjoy it, they put time and effort into it, so I really want the city to come out and enjoy it,” McMeller said.

The inaugural parade features more than 30 floats. Some riders are hoping to get attention for their local business.

“We have a lot of new small businesses that transpired during the pandemic, so a lot of them are trying to advertise their business and try to give back to the community,” McMeller said.

Membership for the krewe opens this spring.

The parade route starts on Irma Boulevard turns left on Cornerview Avenue, turns left on Burnside Avenue, and ends on Highway 30.

More information can be found on the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Facebook page.

