Deputies looking for man accused of sexual abuse of juvenile, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Detectives obtained a warrant for Mario Funez, 49, today and are now turning to the public for...
Detectives obtained a warrant for Mario Funez, 49, today and are now turning to the public for help in locating him.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are looking for a 49-year-old Hammond man after the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of sexual abuse allegations made against him by a 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office says that the juvenile came forward to authorities on Sat., Feb. 12, accusing Mario Funez of sexual abuse.

Following an investigation, detectives booked Funez for indecent behavior, sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Detectives obtained a warrant for Funez today and are now turning to the public for help in locating him.

Anyone with information that may lead to Funez’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

