BRPD arrests one in connection with shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has arrested a person in connection with a shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

According to the report, authorities have arrested 21-year-old Brandon Williams in connection with the shooting death of homeless 26-year-old Sadi Armstead.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Feb. 15 shortly after 1:00 p.m.

According to the report a verbal altercation happened between Armstead and Williams in a parking lot.

Armstead was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Willams has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder according to the report from authorities.

