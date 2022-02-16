Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD arrests one in connection with shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct

BRPD arrests one in connection with shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct
BRPD arrests one in connection with shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has arrested a person in connection with a shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

According to the report, authorities have arrested 21-year-old Brandon Williams in connection with the shooting death of homeless 26-year-old Sadi Armstead.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Feb. 15 shortly after 1:00 p.m.

According to the report a verbal altercation happened between Armstead and Williams in a parking lot.

Armstead was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Willams has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder according to the report from authorities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

The owner of a Mardi Gras bead store is concerned about how the president's newly imposed...
Recent crime wave forcing travelers to reconsider plans ahead of Mardi Gras
Four Mardi Gras parades will run in Iberville Parish this season, and Sheriff Brett Stassi says...
‘Leave the B.S. at home.’ Iberville Parish officials issue stern warning to troublemakers ahead of Mardi Gras parades
'Leave the B-S at home.' Iberville Parish officials issue stern warning to troublemakers ahead...
'Leave the B-S at home.' Iberville Parish officials issue stern warning to troublemakers ahead of Ma
New Orleans and Mardi Gras are synonymous with one another, but that's not enough to convince...
Recent crime wave forcing travelers to reconsider plans ahead of Mardi Gras