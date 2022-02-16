Ask the Expert
APSO names 24 in narcotics warrant roundup, arrests 13 so far

By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Narcotics division detectives arrested 13 people on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and more arrests are pending, following a month’s long investigation into illegal drug activity in Ascension Parish, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said detectives issued 24 arrest warrants for narcotics-related offenses during their investigation.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 16, the following people have been arrested and booked into the ascension parish jail:

  • Neal Boudreaux, 49, of Prairieville, is charged with distribution of Methamphetamine.
  • Gavin Delmore, 38, of Gonzales, is charged with distribution of heroin.
  • Ron Brown, 51, of Donaldsonville, is charged with distribution of cocaine.
  • Jason Lewis, 44, of Geimar, is charged with distribution of heroin.
  • Demetrius Prince, 45, of Gonzales, is charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana.
  • Michael Templet, 42, of Prairieville, is charged with possession of schedule.
  • Paul Trim, 41, of Geismar is charged with distribution of heroin.
  • Kendrick Garnett, 45, of Donaldsonville, is charged with distribution of cocaine.
  • Kumari London, 38, of Darrow, charged with distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Jonathon Darville, 29, of Geismar, is charged with distribution of heroin.
  • Anthony Miller,43, of Geismar is charged with distribution of cocaine.
  • Alfonso Rodriguez, 27, of Gonzales is charged with attempted possession with Intent to distribute marijuana.
  • Spendrele Davis, 28, of Gonzales, is charged with distribution of heroin and two counts of distribution of marijuana.
Suspects from left to right - Top Row: Michael Templet, Alfonso Rodriguez, Paul Trim, Demetrius...
Suspects from left to right - Top Row: Michael Templet, Alfonso Rodriguez, Paul Trim, Demetrius Prince, Anthony Miller, and Spendrele Davis; Bottom Row: Jonathan Darville, Kenneth Garnett, Kumari London, Neal Boudreaux, Ron Brown, Galvin Delmore, and Jason Lewis.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to APSO, detectives are actively searching for the following 11 remaining subjects related to this investigation, who once found, will be arrested and charged:

  • Chad Blythe, 51, distribution of heroin.
  • Vincent Paul Bourgeois, 48, distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Rodney Carlson, 36, distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Draper Joshua, 33, two counts of distribution of heroin
  • Larry Guillot, 40, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Cheryl Jacobs, 57, possession of controlled dangerous substance by fraud and possession of oxycodone.
  • Kandise Moore,31, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Karla Peters, 33, possession of methamphetamine.
  • Michael Pou, 34, two counts of distribution of heroin.
  • Justin Roddy, 32, distribution of methamphetamine.
  • Earl Warren, 30, distribution of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information that may help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to their anonymous tip line or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers must be called immediately for a cash reward to be received.

