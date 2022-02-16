Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 more arrested, 1 wanted in Kamara’s Las Vegas fight, court records show

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - Two more men have been arrested and police have issued a warrant for another NFL player related to a Las Vegas nightclub fight involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, court records show.

Kamara, 26, is accused of beating a man at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5. Kamara was with a group that attacked Darnell Greene near an elevator at the club, police say.

RELATED STORIES

Christopher Lammons, a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Darrin Young and Percy Harris were arrested on Monday and face the same charges as Lammons. The two will appear in court on March 16.

Kamara is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)

Kamara told police he heard the man call one of his friends ugly before the fight broke out and that he thought the victim was running away when he chased and punched him.

Police say surveillance video refutes Kamara’s story, allegedly showing Kamara’s group strike first and the all-pro running back attack Greene “immediately,” punching Greene at least eight times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says

Latest News

Dr. Stephen Finley, an LSU professor, speaks with WAFB's Tisha Powell about the university's...
New LSU department opens door to elevate students’ education on realities of Black experience
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 16
Isolated showers Wednesday; one or two strong storms Thursday
Shooting on Paige Street under investigation
Shooting on Paige Street under investigation
Detectives obtained a warrant for Mario Funez, 49, today and are now turning to the public for...
Deputies looking for man accused of sexual abuse of juvenile, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Darrell Cudd (bottom), James Lofton (top left), and Samuel Bankston (top right)are behind bars...
More arrests made in Livingston Parish for folks allegedly stealing copper cables from power lines