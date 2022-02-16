Ask the Expert
10 Stryker CPR Machines being deployed throughout Iberville Parish

Officials tell WAFB, the machines will be distributed to all the municipalities throughout Iberville Parish.(Iberville Parish)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At their meeting, Tuesday night, February 14, the Iberville Parish Council announced the purchase of 10 Stryker CPR Machines to be deployed throughout the parish.

The machines deliver high-performance continuous chest compressions with less strain and risk for the caregiver.

Officials tell WAFB, the machines will be distributed to all the municipalities throughout Iberville Parish.

On Facebook, Parish Councilwoman Shalana Allen, District 1, said, “They will be very helpful to the first responders of Iberville. Thanks to Parish President Mitchell Ourso and councils for presenting to Town of White Castle Mayor John Morris III and WCFD.”

The machines deliver high-performance continuous chest compressions with less strain and risk for the caregiver.(Shalana Allen)

White Castle Mayor John Morris told WAFB, “It’s good to have this type of life-saving equipment, especially in a smaller town, where it can be the difference between life and death of someone within our community.”

