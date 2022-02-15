Website reports a 14-year-old girl after she attempts to hire a hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested a 14-year-old girl on Valentine’s Day after they were notified she used a website to find a hitman to kill her ex. And today we learned she’s not the only one who has used this same site to do this.

The website is Rentahitman.com, when you type in the URL and pull up the page, you’re greeted with a website offering ready to work employees willing to carry out your darkest desires even if that means murder.

Baton Rouge Police say a 14-year-old girl searched this site to find someone to kill her ex-boyfriend. The website administrator Guido Fanelli contacted BRPD back in January notifying them about the girls’ motives.

“We conducted an investigation on it and through the course of our investigation we learned that information was indeed placed on the website. We made contact with the 14-year-old girl and then arrested her for soliciting to kill the ex-boyfriend,” said L’jean Mckneely with BRPD.

Police say although she’s the first known in Louisiana to attempt to hire a hitman using this site. Others from outside the state have landed behind bars for falling for the same fake propositions.

Rentahitman.com has helped police catch people looking to commit acts of violence all over the country. The website has been featured on major outlets nationally, including CNN and Rolling Stone Magazine.

“The website has been in existence for 17 years and they have been beneficial to law enforcement in sharing information,” Mckneely continued.

Scrolling through the website you’ll find they try to appeal to a variety of targets willing to ask for the unthinkable. Including people who hate their job and of course upset exes. All posts and even ads written sarcastically. A tone that clearly isn’t immediately recognized by everyone.

You’ll also find fake testimonies from so-called satisfied “customers” with their images blurred. Enough evidence to convince a teenager that she’s hiring a contract killer.

“People do take it serious and the information they’ve gotten they shared with law enforcement. And they have been beneficial in stopping things from occurring,” Mckneely explained.

Fanelli, unavailable for an interview did share with us in email his appreciation for BRPD. He told us he hopes “the intended victim recieves the help and support they need to come out of this ok”.

