Tsunami Sushi to open second Baton Rouge location in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tsunami will open a second location in Baton Rouge later this year, restaurant management tells WAFB.

Chief Operations Officer Frederick Nonato says the new location will be located in a new office development near the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in the Baton Rouge market. Our downtown location has a unique atmosphere loved by our customers and we are excited to craft something equally special for South Baton Rouge,” Nonato says.

The sushi restaurant’s current Baton Rouge location is located downtown on the top floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts. It’s known for its scenic views of the Mississippi River.

Nonato anticipates the new location will open for business by summer. He says the new restaurant will have the same menu as the downtown Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans locations but adds management hopes to offer some new hot menu items.

The new restaurant will occupy a 4,000 square feet space on the first floor of Elfin Reality’s @Highland Development. Nonato says they expect to be able to seat 125 patrons at the new location and outdoor dining will also be available.

He also says restaurant management is working to have the Highland Road location open seven days a week, but operating hours have not yet been finalized.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.