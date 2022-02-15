Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Tsunami Sushi to open second Baton Rouge location in 2022

This photo provided by Tsunami Sushi shows dining tables on the rooftop of the Shaw Center for...
This photo provided by Tsunami Sushi shows dining tables on the rooftop of the Shaw Center for the Arts in downtown Baton Rouge.(Brad Kemp | Tsunami Sushi)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tsunami will open a second location in Baton Rouge later this year, restaurant management tells WAFB.

Chief Operations Officer Frederick Nonato says the new location will be located in a new office development near the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in the Baton Rouge market. Our downtown location has a unique atmosphere loved by our customers and we are excited to craft something equally special for South Baton Rouge,” Nonato says.

The sushi restaurant’s current Baton Rouge location is located downtown on the top floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts. It’s known for its scenic views of the Mississippi River.

Nonato anticipates the new location will open for business by summer. He says the new restaurant will have the same menu as the downtown Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans locations but adds management hopes to offer some new hot menu items.

The new restaurant will occupy a 4,000 square feet space on the first floor of Elfin Reality’s @Highland Development. Nonato says they expect to be able to seat 125 patrons at the new location and outdoor dining will also be available.

He also says restaurant management is working to have the Highland Road location open seven days a week, but operating hours have not yet been finalized.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Vincent Simmons, shortly after the Avoyelles DA dismissed charges against him. Taken on Feb....
Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Louisiana State Penitentiary
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 15.
FIRST ALERT: Line of strong storms expected Thursday afternoon
File photo of litter
‘Louisiana is probably dirtier than it’s ever been,’ Lt. Gov. says
Two arrested in Ascension Parish for stolen checks
Two arrested in Ascension Parish for stolen checks
‘Louisiana is probably dirtier than it’s ever been,’ Lt. Gov. says
‘Louisiana is probably dirtier than it’s ever been,’ Lt. Gov. says