Sunshine today, a few strong storms possible on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather today, keeping things rather nice and on the quiet side. After a morning start not much above freezing in many areas, highs will rebound to near 70° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A shift in winds to a more southerly direction will signal a warm-up over the next couple of days.

It will be noticeably milder to start out on Wednesday as lows bottom out around 50°. Highs will then climb into the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers will be possible from late afternoon into Wednesday night as moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday in association with our next cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has modified the severe weather outlook a bit this morning, showing a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for areas north of Baton Rouge. A Level 1/5 (marginal) risk is now posted from Baton Rouge eastward to Hammond and Slidell.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 17. (WAFB)

Future radar and clouds for Thursday, Feb. 17. (WAFB)

Forecast guidance indicates that instability might be on the low side and the primary energy with this next storm system should stay well to our north. However, a few strong storms will still be possible, mainly during the afternoon hours. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, although the Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals generally coming in under one inch for most. I wouldn’t be surprised to see those numbers end up just a little higher than shown.

Futurecast for Thursday, Feb. 17. (WAFB)

WPC precipitation forecast through next seven days. (WAFB)

In the wake of Thursday’s front, our next shot of cool air arrives for the end of the week and into at least the first part of the weekend. Some clouds linger on Friday, with breezy and rather cool conditions as highs only reach the mid 50s.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Feb. 15. (WAFB)

A light freeze is possible on Saturday morning before temperatures slowly moderate through the remainder of the weekend. As it stands right now, most weekend parades look to stay dry, but isolated showers could return by late Sunday. Nighttime parades will also be on the cool side.

