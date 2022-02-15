Southern bounces back with win over Texas Southern, Lady Jags losing streak at 3 games

HOUSTON (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team (15-10, 10-3 SWAC) bounced back on Monday, Feb. 14 with a 70-58 road win over Texas Southern. As for the Lady Jags (10-14, 8-5 SWAC) their losing streak now sits at three games with a 87-77 loss to the Lady Tigers.

The Jaguars led 39-36 at the break over the Tigers and in the first half were led offensively by Tyrone Lyons with 12 points. In the first half Southern shot 6-for-12 from behind the arc and had 19 total bench points and 14 in the paint.

Lyons, would finish the game with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 2-of-3 from behind the arc, Southern had two other players in double digits as Jayden Saddler and Damien Sears added 12 each.

Southern was able to pull away from Texas Southern in the second half and outscored them 31-22. As a team the Jags shot 40.7% from the field in the second half, and 44.6% overall for the game. They also picked up 19 points off turnovers and the bench chipped in 31.

The Jags currently sit atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference at 10-3.

As for the Lady Jags they currently sit in a three way tie in third place in SWAC play after their loss to the Lady Tigers. Southern had three players in double digits led by Amani Mcwain who had 18 on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, Genovea Johnson added 17 while shooting 8-of-15 shooting and Jordan Aikens had 11 points, a career high.

Texas Southern was led offensively by Andriana Avent who finished with a game high 32 points and Ataiya Bridges added 20 for the Lady Tigers.

Southern returns home to the F.G. Clark Activity Center with a matchup against instate rival Grambling State, the Lady Jags will tipoff at 3 p.m. followed by the men at 5:30 p.m.

