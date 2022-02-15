MLK Holiday BR 2022 back this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several organizations have been coming together all month long for Black History Month. MLK Holiday BR is also making a comeback after the surge of the Omicron variant in January.
Organizers will host a series of events to celebrate the past, present, and future of African American progress, in the Capital City.
Events are happening Wednesday through Sunday, Feb 16-Feb 20.
Feb. 16:
Community impact reception with Dr. Andre Perry at 7 p.m.
Feb. 17
Unity Prayer Breakfast, Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Gather as a community to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and to celebrate Black History Month at 7 a.m.
- After hours at Capitol Park Museum Event at 4 p.m.
- Capitol Park Museum: 660 N 4th St
Register for these events and more by clicking here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.