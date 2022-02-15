MLK Holiday BR 2022 back this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several organizations have been coming together all month long for Black History Month. MLK Holiday BR is also making a comeback after the surge of the Omicron variant in January.

Organizers will host a series of events to celebrate the past, present, and future of African American progress, in the Capital City.

Events are happening Wednesday through Sunday, Feb 16-Feb 20.

Feb. 16:

Community impact reception with Dr. Andre Perry at 7 p.m.

Feb. 17

Unity Prayer Breakfast, Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Gather as a community to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and to celebrate Black History Month at 7 a.m.

After hours at Capitol Park Museum Event at 4 p.m.

Capitol Park Museum: 660 N 4th St

Register for these events and more by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.