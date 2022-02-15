Ask the Expert
Melanie Curtin’s attorneys want new trial, sentencing pushed back again

Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The sentencing date for the former lover of Dennis Perkins has been pushed back once again.

RELATED: Melanie Curtin sentencing hearing pushed back to later date

Back in December, a Livingston Parish jury found Melanie Curtin guilty in the 2014 sexual assault of an unconscious woman. She was then immediately booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The jury found her guilty of the most serious possible charge of aggravated rape, which carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or reduced sentencing. The jury also found her guilty on the charge of video voyeurism.

RELATED: Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

But her attorney John McLindon claimed throughout the trial that Melanie was drugged by Dennis Perkins and has no recollection of the events that happened that day.

McLindon said court records he obtained reveal a lot of discrepancies about how all members of the jury were able to reach a verdict, especially after jury deliberations lasted more than seven hours and the members of the jury had to come back into the courtroom multiple times to ask questions the judge about the charges and more.

A hearing is set for March, to discuss their request for a new trial.

RELATED: Cynthia Perkins makes deal with prosecutors, will testify against Dennis Perkins

