LSU’s Alexis Morris named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU senior guard Alexis Morris has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after helping lead No. 11 LSU to three wins, including a win against then No. 17 Georgia.

In those three games, Morris combined to score a total of 68 points, for an average of 22.7 per game, while shooting 48.8% from the field and 70% from behind the arc, Morris also averaged six rebounds per game.

Morris was clutch at the end of the game against Georgia as she was perfect from the charity stripe going 6-for-6 in the final minute of the game. She finished the game going 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

Against Texas A&M she played a big part in helping erase a six point halftime deficit and finished the game with 25 points, while shooting 10-of-16 from the field and 3-for-5 from three, she also grabbed seven rebounds in the win.

The Beaumont, Texas native has been a key piece in helping the Tigers reach 21 wins, something this senior class hadn’t reached in their careers. It was the first time since the 2016-2017 that LSU had 21 wins.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.