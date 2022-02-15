Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Livingston Parish school evacuated due to nearby fire

Brush fire in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Brush fire in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire in Livingston Parish caused a school to be evacuated, according to Fire District 5, a man was burning something in his back yard.

According to the District 5 Fire Chief, an elderly man who lives next to Amite Christian Academy fell and injured himself while he was burning and it scorched entire pasture.

Brush fire in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Brush fire in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.(WAFB)

According to the elderly man, he didn’t know there was a burn ban in place.

According to Livingston Parish Fire District 5, the man suffered third degree burns and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Due to the extremely dry conditions statewide and the overwhelming emergency responses recorded by local fire officials, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

This order is effective as of 8:00 a.m., February 15, 2022, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Calvin Toby LeBlanc (left) and Kelly Don Papineau (right)
2 accused of stealing checks from mailboxes in Assumption Parish, sheriff says
Alyona Shchennikova during a match against the Georgia Bulldogs at PMAC on 1 22, 2021 in Baton...
Clark: LSU junior Alyona Shchennikova out with knee injury
Vincent Simmons, shortly after the Avoyelles DA dismissed charges against him. Taken on Feb....
Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Louisiana State Penitentiary
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 15.
FIRST ALERT: Line of strong storms expected Thursday afternoon