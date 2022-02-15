Livingston Parish school evacuated due to nearby fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire in Livingston Parish caused a school to be evacuated, according to Fire District 5, a man was burning something in his back yard.

According to the District 5 Fire Chief, an elderly man who lives next to Amite Christian Academy fell and injured himself while he was burning and it scorched entire pasture.

Brush fire in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (WAFB)

According to the elderly man, he didn’t know there was a burn ban in place.

According to Livingston Parish Fire District 5, the man suffered third degree burns and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Due to the extremely dry conditions statewide and the overwhelming emergency responses recorded by local fire officials, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

This order is effective as of 8:00 a.m., February 15, 2022, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.

