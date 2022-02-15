Ask the Expert
JACQUES TALK: Stanley Roberts

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stanley Roberts LSU superstar days, fighting personal demons and living happily now.

Stanley Roberts was a key member of one of the most heavily discussed LSU basketball teams ever – the 1989-90 Tigers. Roberts and Shaquille O’Neal formed LSU’s “Twin Towers”, as each was over seven feet tall. That duo teamed with the former Chris Jackson (now known as Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf) for some huge performances against powerhouse teams like UNLV and Loyola-Marymount, but only reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished 23-9 overall.

Roberts would go on to an eight year career in the NBA and had his share of moments, but personal demons prevented the enormous center from truly reaching his potential.

In this lengthy interview Roberts shares the painful struggles he had with his weight and cocaine, while also discussing the great satisfaction of graduating from LSU at 42 years old and likewise living happily in Baton Rouge these days.

