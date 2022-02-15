Clark: LSU junior Alyona Shchennikova out with knee injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior gymnast Alyona Shchennikova is out with a knee injury head coach Jay Clark said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Clark said that Shchennikova has had an MRI on her knee, but it hasn’t shown anything, but the injury has gotten worse. She will miss the meet against No. 8 Alabama on Friday, Feb. 18 and will miss the Sunday meet against No. 11 Missouri and No. 16 Arkansas.

Shchennikova is a junior out of Evergreen, Colorado and is averaging 9.875 on bars and 9.850 on her floor routine this season. The only two rotations that she has done in all four meets this season for the Tigers.

Coach Clark also stated that he believes that both Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson will do both meets this weekend, but it was a question of whether or not it would be all the events.

