Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD searching for ATM burglary suspect’s identify

BRPD is trying to identify the man in this photograph who they believe is connected in an ATM...
BRPD is trying to identify the man in this photograph who they believe is connected in an ATM burglary, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a photographed burglary suspect who they believe is connected in an ATM burglary that occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb.12 in the Florida/ Lobdell area, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

This suspect, along with two other accomplices, allegedly obtained a large amount of money, added Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with regarding the suspect’s identify should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP(7867), downloading the P3 Tips app, or visiting their website.

Callers will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, according to Crime Stoppers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Schools going virtual or closing due to winter weather
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
Authorities release identity of body found near USS Kidd
Sherwood Forest shooting.
Teenager identified as victim in deadly gas station shooting, according to police
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Website reports a 14-year-old girl after she attempts to hire a hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 15.
FIRST ALERT: Line of strong storms expected Thursday afternoon
New Orleans Police
BODYCAM: Armed robbery suspect shoots twice before NOPD officer returns fire
Lt. Gov. Nungesser working with Litter Abatement Task Force
Lt. Gov Nungesser working with Litter Abatement Task Force