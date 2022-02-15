BRPD searching for ATM burglary suspect’s identify

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a photographed burglary suspect who they believe is connected in an ATM burglary that occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb.12 in the Florida/ Lobdell area, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.

This suspect, along with two other accomplices, allegedly obtained a large amount of money, added Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with regarding the suspect’s identify should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP(7867), downloading the P3 Tips app, or visiting their website.

Callers will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, according to Crime Stoppers.

