BR firefighters respond to duplex fire on La Margie Avenue

Baton Rouge firefighters put out a fire Monday afternoon at a duplex on La Margie Avenue.
Baton Rouge firefighters put out a fire Monday afternoon at a duplex on La Margie Avenue.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unattended candle caused a fire at a duplex on La Margie Avenue Monday afternoon, Feb. 14 around 4:30 p.m., according to Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the the duplex to find everyone out of the home and the side of the home engulfed in heavy fire, according to BRFD.

After making their way inside, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the exterior wall of the home, said a spokesperson for the fire department.

The duplex’s residents told firefighters that they were burning a candle earlier in the day because power was out, and they forgot to blow out the candle when power was restored, said the spokesperson.

Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents, according to BRFD.

