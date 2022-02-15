BR firefighters respond to duplex fire on La Margie Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unattended candle caused a fire at a duplex on La Margie Avenue Monday afternoon, Feb. 14 around 4:30 p.m., according to Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the the duplex to find everyone out of the home and the side of the home engulfed in heavy fire, according to BRFD.

After making their way inside, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the exterior wall of the home, said a spokesperson for the fire department.

The duplex’s residents told firefighters that they were burning a candle earlier in the day because power was out, and they forgot to blow out the candle when power was restored, said the spokesperson.

Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents, according to BRFD.

RELATED More than a dozen displaced after huge apartment building blaze near LSU Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after an apartment fire near LSU early Saturday morning, Jan. 22. Unattended pot causes house fire The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to a house fire on Friday, Jan. 7. VIDEO: Garbage truck catches fire in EBR Parish Officials with the East Side Fire Department say they responded to a garbage truck fire around 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.