BODYCAM: Armed robbery suspect shoots first before NOPD officer returns fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police released bodycam video Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

According to NOPD, an armed robbery suspect, identified as Daniel Castillo, was shot three times in the leg during a gunfire exchange with police on Tues., Feb. 8. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Castillo was shot around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of St. Louis Street. Police said officers were canvassing the area searching for the man after reports of an armed robbery around the corner in the 400 block of North Dorgenois Street.

Officer Levi Atkin located Castillo in nearby bushes. In a press conference Tuesday, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Castillo fired first before Atkin shot back. Castillo’s gun reportedly jammed during the exchange of gunfire.

Atkin fires several more times, striking Castillo in the leg three times.

More: Armed robbery suspect shot 3 times by officer in Treme gunfire exchange, NOPD says

An armed robbery suspect was shot three times in the leg by a New Orleans police officer during an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night (Feb. 9), the NOPD said. (Google Maps)

Atkin received a commendation from the department in 2020 for helping to quickly get NOPD officer Trevor Abney to University Medical Center for life-saving treatment after the fellow policeman had been shot in the face in the French Quarter on Oct. 31. Donnell Hassell was booked with attempted murder as the suspect accused of ambushing Abney and another officer from the back of a pedicab.

Court records show Hassell has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. He is scheduled for another mental health competency hearing March 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.