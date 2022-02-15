Ask the Expert
Big Brown donates $1.5 million of PPE to EBR schools

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - $1.5 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) was donated to East Baton Rouge Parish Schools from Big Brown Reaching Back UPS employees of Louisiana on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The donations came from Sony Pictures in California and contained 40,000 hand sanitizers, drawstring bags, masks and gowns for cafeteria workers and bus drivers.

The PPE was originally intended for Hollywood sets, but was no longer needed as much and word got to UPS that they were looking to donate it.

