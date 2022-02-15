Ask the Expert
Bicyclist dies following Ascension Parish crash

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri and WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly crash involving a bicyclist claimed the life of an Ascension Parish man Monday night on La. Highway 18, north of La. Highway 3120, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police identified the crash’s victim as Willie Nicholas Jr., 66, of Donaldsonville.

According to LSP Troop A’s initial investigation, Nicholas was on a bicycle traveling south on La. Highway 18 with a 2007 F-150 traveling behind him on Monday, Feb. 14. Then, for reasons still under investigation, the Ford struck the bicycle’s rear shortly after 9 p.m.

Nicholas sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital where he died, said state police.

The Ford’s driver, who was properly restrained, was not injured, added state police.

Officials obtained toxicology samples from Nicholas and the driver of the Ford for analysis, LSP reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

According to LSP, as a reminder, bicyclists should never assume a motorist can see them, and simple precautions, such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions, are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. Also, Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic.

