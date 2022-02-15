APSO arrests three people for Donaldsonville shooting incident

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for an alleged shooting incident that occurred Friday night near St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville.

According to APSO, deputies responded to the incident around 9:47 p.m., and upon arrival, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene. They conducted a traffic stop, and the three people occupying the vehicle were arrested.

Blayne McCorkel, 21, of Denham Springs, was charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/ weapons law violation; Illegal carry of weapons/crime or CDS; and possession of MDMA.

Jayla Thomas, 24, of Baton Rouge, was charged with possession of marijuana over 14 grams and illegal carry of weapons/ crime or CDS.

Katelyn Hebert, 19, of Baton Rouge, was charged with possession of schedule II CDS.

A spokesperson for APSO said detectives learned during their investigation that McCorkel, Thomas, and Hebert visited the St. Vincent Street area to make a narcotics transaction, which resulted in gunfire.

There were no reported injuries, said the spokesperson.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests may be pending, according to APSO.

