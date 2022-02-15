2 accused of stealing checks from mailboxes in Assumption Parish, sheriff says

PLATTENVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a stolen check scheme dating back to the summer of last year, according to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Falcon says the alleged crimes “affected a high volume of residents in and around Plattenville.”

The sheriff says his deputies opened up an investigation in June 2021 after receiving multiple complaints of stolen checks in the Plattenville area. The checks were later illegally cashed at area banks, Falcon says.

RELATED: 14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

Deputies later determined the checks were stolen directly from the victims’ mailboxes, according to the sheriff.

Falcon says investigators were able to identify Calvin Toby LeBlanc, 40, and Kelly Papineau, 40, both of Plattenville, as suspects.

The sheriff says deputies began receiving additional complaints of mail thefts and illegal transactions in Plattenville around Feb. 9.

RELATED: Avoyelles DA dismisses charges against Vincent Simmons after being granted a new trial, freeing him after nearly 45 years at Louisiana State Penitentiary

Authorities say obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspects’ home on Friday, Feb. 11, and found evidence relating to the stolen checks and methamphetamine.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detenion Center on the following charges:

Calvin Toby LeBlanc

Identity Theft (5 Counts)

Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds (5 Counts)

Bank Fraud (5 Counts)

Monetary Instrument Abuse (4 Counts)

Forgery (4 Counts)

Felony Theft

Access Device Fraud (1 Count)–

Possession of Methamphetamine

Kelly Don Papineau

Felony Theft

Issuing Worthless Checks

Bank Fraud (3 Counts)

Identity Theft (2 Counts)

Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds (2 Counts)

Forgery (1 Count)

Monetary Instrument Abuse (1 Count)

Possession of Methamphetamine

LeBlanc’s bond has been set at $150,000 and Papineau’s bond has been set at $145,000.

The sheriff encourages anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by these crimes to contact detectives at (985) 369-2912 or (985) 526-1627 immediately.

RELATED: Domestic violence-related deaths in EBR nearly double last year, DA’s Office says

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.