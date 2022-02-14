Valentine’s Day baby born at Baton Rouge General
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following is a press release from Baton Rouge General:
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Valentine’s Day, Betty Jo Alonzo and Gage Thompson welcomed their little love into the world at Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center. Baby boy Bellamy Zayden was born at 1:20 p.m., weighing 5 lbs. 13 oz.
Mother and baby are both doing well.
