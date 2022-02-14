SU alum operates camera for Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WAFB) - Multiple players on both teams are representing Louisiana on the field during Sunday’s Super Bowl game. And, behind the scenes of the game, there is yet another person representing the state.

Tommy Harris Jr., an alumnus of Southern University, is one of the 50-yard line game camera operators during the big game at SoFi Stadium.

Tommy Harris Jr., an alumnus of Southern University, is behind the camera at the 50-yard line during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Tommy Harris Jr.)

Some Southern University alumni took to social media to cheer on their fellow jaguar.

LaQuitta Thomas wrote, “Congratulations Tommy!! We see you putting that Southern University Mass Communications degree to work and we are #SUProud of you! Let’s go!”

