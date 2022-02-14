Man behind bars in connection with deadly shooting on Huron Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives arrested Leroy Molden, 29, of Baton Rouge, on Monday, Feb. 14 for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Alvonta Pointer, 27, earlier this month, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police found Pointer dead with gunshot wounds inside his home on Huron Street on Friday, Feb. 4 around 7:10 p.m., according to BRPD.

Police identify shooting victim.

Officials said police believe robbery may be the motive for the shooting.

Authorities booked Molden into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after charging him with first degree murder, armed robbery, possession of firearm by a person convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon, according to officials.

BRPD urges anyone with information relative to this incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This investigation remains ongoing.

