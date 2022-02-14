Ask the Expert
LSU student from Maringouin gets opportunity to help with Super Bowl LVI

Jada Ward got an opportunity to work at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2022.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - An LSU senior majoring in Sports Administration had the opportunity to gain some career experience during one of the biggest events in all of sports over the weekend.

Jada Ward, of Maringoin, is the head intern for Louisiana Gridiron Football Magazine and also works for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

She was accepted into a program to help with security at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

After Ward graduates from LSU, she will be going back to California for graduate school.

