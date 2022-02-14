LSU student from Maringouin gets opportunity to help with Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES (WAFB) - An LSU senior majoring in Sports Administration had the opportunity to gain some career experience during one of the biggest events in all of sports over the weekend.

Jada Ward, of Maringoin, is the head intern for Louisiana Gridiron Football Magazine and also works for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

RELATED STORIES:

She was accepted into a program to help with security at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

After Ward graduates from LSU, she will be going back to California for graduate school.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.