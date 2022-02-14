LSU moves up three spots to No. 11 in latest rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (21-4, 9-3 SEC) moved up three spots from No. 14 to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 14.

The Tigers picked up three wins last week including a 73-67 win against No. 17 Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 10. The 21st win for LSU marked the first time that the seniors have reached that mark since arriving in Baton Rouge, the last time that the Tigers won 21 games was during the 2016-2017 season.

During the three wins for the Tigers they were led offensively by Alexis Morris who scored a combined 68 points in those three games, for an average of 22.7 points per game, while shooting 49% from the field and 70% from behind the arc.

Senior Khayla Pointer played a huge role as well scoring 64 total points, averaging 21.3 points per game, shooting 36.6% from the field and 43% from deep. Pointer also had her second triple-double of the season in the Tigers 68-64 win over Ole Miss on Monday, Feb. 7.

The Tigers will head to Starkville, Miss. to take on Mississippi State on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

LSU joins four other Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the Top 25.

AP Top 25 :

South Carolina (23-1) Stanford (21-3) Louisville (22-2) North Carolina State (23-3) Indiana (18-3) Iowa State (21-3) Baylor (19-5) Arizona (18-4) Michigan (20-4) Connecticut (17-5) LSU (21-4) Tennessee (21-4) Maryland (18-6) Texas (17-6) Oklahoma (20-4) Georgia Tech (19-6) Florida (18-6) Ohio State (18-4) Notre Dame (19-6) BYU (21-2) Georgia (17-7) Iowa (16-6) Virginia Tech (19-6) North Carolina (19-5) Florida Gulf Coast (22-2)

