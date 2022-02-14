Lovely Valentine’s Day forecast; storm threat Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Valentine’s Day Monday will be quite the enjoyable weather forecast. Skies will remain mostly clear with some high clouds streaming overhead. No need for rain gear for any outdoor plans you may have, temperatures will reach the mid 60°s Monday afternoon. If you have evening plans you may want a jacket as temperatures will be falling through the 50°s. Nice weather sticks around Tuesday with slightly warmer temperatures.

A storm system and cold front will approach the area by mid-week. Strong southerly flow will prompt a more robust warming trend Wednesday and Thursday. A few afternoon showers will be possible Wednesday.

A strong cold front will push through the local area during the day Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the local area under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Primary concerns will be strong damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Severe weather is not guaranteed Thursday. It remains unlikely we will see a widespread severe weather outbreak, but more likely a few strong to severe storms.

Severe weather threat for Thursday, Feb. 17. (WAFB)

The severe weather threat will end once the cold front pushes through which should occur Thursday afternoon. Rain amounts continue to look manageable as this system should move through quick enough to limit any flood threat. Rain estimates of 1-2″ remain possible.

Hi-res Euro Model for Thursday, Feb. 17. (WAFB)

Behind the front will be a brief cold snap to end the week. High temperatures go from mid 70°s Thursday to mid 50°s Friday. We will flirt with a brief, light freeze Saturday morning. The cold air won’t stay long as we see a rapid warm-up into next week.

Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 70°s by the middle of next week. Southerly flow will prompt an increase in moisture levels which could promote a few showers to start the work/school week.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Feb. 14. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.