How to keep your children active while being indoors

Healthline: Toddler activity levels
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three-year-old Camden Harris pedaled his way through a virtual race and went through obstacles for a Pennington Biomedical Research Study.

It’s trying to find practical ways for parents like Melissa Harris to keep their children active indoors.

“With COVID, things have been very different at home and in the community, and him being able to do things in a playground space or even in a community setting has been really challenging because of restrictions with COVID,” said Melissa. She’s also the Director of Intervention Resources and the Clinical Trials Unit at Pennington.

“I think that you know in general most kids could be more active again,” said Pennington Post-Doctoral Researcher Chelsea Kracht. “Kids are very busy, but we really want to and encourage that exercise like intensity.”

Kracht said preschoolers could try six activities with their desired level of intensity.

“One of the reasons why it’s really important with exercise is that exercise improves motor skills,” said Kracht. “The thing with motor skills is that you never really go back, so once you gain motor skills, you can only go forward.”

The two-day study sent Harris home helpful hints to ensure her child is getting that huff and puff at home.

“I’ve learned from the study that there are several YouTube videos that we could play at home and chase games and running games, and we do that almost every afternoon now, especially if we can get outside to play,” said Harris.

So, even if you and your kids feel trapped inside on colder days, you have moderate to vigorous activities ready in your back pocket.

Three and four-year-old’s are still able to participate. You can sign up by clicking here.

