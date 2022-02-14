Ask the Expert
Fire Marshal issues burn ban for State of Louisiana

Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A burn ban has been issued for the entire State of Louisiana due to extremely dry conditions and overwhelmingly high emergency responses from local fire officials.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued the statewide burn ban, effective February 15, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.

Private burnings will be allowed only by permission of local fire departments or local government.

This burn ban excludes prescribed burns from the Department of Agriculture and Forestry and general agriculture burns.

Criminal and/or civil penalties may result if this order from the Fire Marshal is violated.

